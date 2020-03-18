Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,120 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,782,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,331,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. 626,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.