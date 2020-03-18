Stifel Financial Corp Buys 37,034 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of BioTelemetry worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of BEAT traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 331,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.