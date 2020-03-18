Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $19.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. 305,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,221. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

