Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

NYSE FE traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. 749,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,932. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

