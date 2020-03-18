Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 971.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,624 shares of company stock valued at $41,606,420. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. 173,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,282. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.