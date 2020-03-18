Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 177.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centene by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 129,014 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,527. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

