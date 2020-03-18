Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.22% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 266,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 68,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

