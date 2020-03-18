Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,054,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 6,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.