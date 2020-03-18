Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 346.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Roku worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Roku by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

