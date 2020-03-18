Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 346,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

