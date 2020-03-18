Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.91 Million Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2,349.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,561 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of MAXIMUS worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at $34,666,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 96,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,999. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

