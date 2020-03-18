Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 384,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000.

PGX traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 363,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,852. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

