Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Sony by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,347. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

