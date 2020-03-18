Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,963,000 after acquiring an additional 235,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 561,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,561 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

