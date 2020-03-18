Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 153,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.