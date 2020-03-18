Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE:DRI traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

