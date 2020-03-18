Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

