Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

