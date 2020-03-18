Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of UGI worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UGI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UGI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE:UGI traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 194,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. UGI’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

