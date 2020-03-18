Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 888,630 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

