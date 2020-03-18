Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.07% of Codexis worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 192.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 25,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,081. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $790,362 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

