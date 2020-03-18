Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 343,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 88,567 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NEM traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 1,431,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914,121. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.