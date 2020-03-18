Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $10.26 Million Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 90.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

