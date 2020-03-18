Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,813 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Raymond James worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.