Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 255 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Markel worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Markel by 128.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Markel by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL traded down $61.87 on Wednesday, hitting $801.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,217.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $768.62 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.