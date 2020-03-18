Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Cedar Fair worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 1,844,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.71%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

FUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig Heckman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

