Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76,890 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,143. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.