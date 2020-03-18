Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,284. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

