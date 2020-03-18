Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

