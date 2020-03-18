Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Fox Factory worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 24,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,384. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.