Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

