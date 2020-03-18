Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 124,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

