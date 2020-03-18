Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,499 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.27.

NYSE:MLM traded down $23.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.85 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

