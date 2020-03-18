Stifel Financial Corp Sells 38,238 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,238 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Heartland Financial USA worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

