Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,761 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Trimble stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.