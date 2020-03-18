Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,140 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,776,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after buying an additional 1,111,872 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 5,893,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,843. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

