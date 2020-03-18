Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of Lakeland Financial worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $136,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $314,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares worth $626,058. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

