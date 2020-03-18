Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Encana (TSE:OVV) to Hold

Encana (TSE:OVV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Encana to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB set a C$3.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Encana stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

