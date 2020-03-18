STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of STM opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

