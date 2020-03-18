Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 18th (AGFS, AGR, APTO, ASND, AXAHY, BAFYY, BANF, BKE, BRFS, BRRAY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 18th:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a sell rating.

