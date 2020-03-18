Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (ABF, ANP, BOY, BRBY, CBP, CCC, CNCT, EMG, EZJ, FERG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 18th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Connect Group (LON:CNCT) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 15 ($0.20). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 700 ($9.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,315 ($17.30). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.24). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restore (LON:RST) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 149 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.32). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

