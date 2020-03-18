Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ADM, AFX, ANTO, BARC, BEZ, BOWL, CLL, CNCT, CSN, EDR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Connect Group (LON:CNCT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at VSA Capital.

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a neutral rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

