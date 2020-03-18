Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,448 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 266,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,211. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

