Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PennyMac Financial Services Put Options (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,250 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 490 put options.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $219,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,227 shares of company stock worth $4,168,354. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

