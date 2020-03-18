Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,602 put options on the company. This is an increase of 901% compared to the average daily volume of 260 put options.

FBP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 92,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,863. First Bancorp has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $986.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBP. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,629,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 450,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

