Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 10,235 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,118 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 67,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,028. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

