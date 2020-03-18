Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of United Natural Foods Call Options (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 1,457 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,357. The stock has a market cap of $396.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

