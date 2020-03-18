Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

