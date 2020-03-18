Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Six Flags Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 3,341 call options.

NYSE:SIX traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,773. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,492,378 shares of company stock worth $41,240,738. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

