StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of StoneCo worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

